‘Bardot’: Fremantle Acquires Global Rights To Doc About French Movie Star Featuring Pamela Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Fremantle has acquired global distribution rights to a Brigitte Bardot documentary that will feature the likes of Pamela Anderson.

TF1’s Bardot from Alain Berliner (Ma Vie en Rose), which will air later this year on the French network, is a 90-minute feature from Featuristic Films and Timpelpictures that aims to unearth the true life story of a “muse to the greatest artists who was often misunderstood.”

Fremantle will sell around the world and Deadline can reveal that big hitters such as Anderson are taking part in the doc, alongside the likes of Paul Watson, Claude Lelouch, Allain Bougrain-Dubourg and Jean-Max Rivière. Anderson’s own documentary, Netflix’s Pamela, a Love Story, dropped on the platform earlier this year.

Bardot was one of the first French movie stars to attain worldwide fame. The And God Created Woman star lived a life under the spotlight, thrown from success to scandal until she almost completely disappeared. Seen in the present day as an enigma, Bardot, who will shortly turn 90, shares her current outlook on life, being ahead of her time on women’s rights, sexual freedom, her passion for animal welfare and risking her reputation by speaking out.

Céire Clark, Fremantle’s Senior Acquisitions Manager, International, said: “Not only does this documentary look at the cinematic journey of Brigitte Bardot but it also delves into her fascinating personal life whilst allowing us to hear her present reflections on poignant, sometimes controversial moments in her life.”

Fremantle has been pushing deeper into the premium docs space of late, in both production and distribution. The Planet Sex and Kingdom of Dreams maker recently launched a premium docs label, Undeniable, helmed by Global Head of Documentaries Mandy Chang.