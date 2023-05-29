Brian Cox Pens Farewell To ‘Succession’ Cast & Crew: “Certainly The Greatest Work Experience…In My Career”

While Succession patriarch Brian Cox has called co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting “f***ing annoying” and last week complained Logan Roy was killed off “ultimately too early,” it seems those irritants did not define Cox’s experience on the show. Quite the opposite.

In an Instagram story posted after the series finale last night, Cox had nothing but praise for cast and crew, calling it “the greatest work experience” of his long, distinguished career.

He wrote:

We have now come to the end. And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing. It was on it’s [sic] way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart.

Deadline’s Dominic Patten shared similar sentiment about the show in his review of the final episode, where he also noted a specter-like return for Cox’s character. “With blood all over the boardroom floor,” Patten wrote, “a fascist heading to the White House thanks to the Roy-owned ATN, and a virtual return of Logan to remind the siblings how little he cared for them, the brutal and beautiful finale closed the deal for Succession after four acclaimed seasons.”