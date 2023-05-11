‘Mending The Line’: Blue Fox Entertainment Acquires Veteran Drama Starring Brian Cox & Sinqua Walls

EXCLUSIVE: Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired North America rights to the indie drama Mending the Line, starring Golden Globe winner Brian Cox (Succession) and Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump), slating it for release in theaters nationwide on June 9th.

The story follows Colter (Walls), a marine who has just returned home after being wounded in Afghanistan on his last patrol. His doctor (Patricia Heaton) at the VA hospital introduces him to a Vietnam War veteran (Cox) who has been treated at the facility for decades and teaches him to fly fish, hoping it will help the young man deal with his physical and emotional trauma.

Mending the Line opened the 2022 Woodstock Film Festival and later played the San Diego Film Festival, where it won the Valor Award, given to a military-themed film that conveys the impact of war while unfolding the emotional layers and the human condition of fighting a war. Perry Mattfeld (In the Dark), Honorary Oscar winner Wes Studi (The Last of the Mohicans) and Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty) also star in the pic made in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Entertainment Media Liaison Office and the U.S. Department of Defense, which was awarded a Big Sky Film Grant by the Montana Film Office.

Joshua Caldwell (Infamous) directed from a script written by Stephen Camelio, with Carl Effenson (Mudbound) producing for Artimage Entertainment, along with Kelly McKendry of August Point Productions, Scott MacLeod of CKM Entertainment, Caldwell and Camelio. Cox and Walls exec produced alongside Mark Comora and David Comora.

Said Blue Fox’s James Huntsman, “Joshua and Stephen have created a must-see movie in MENDING THE LINE. It has all of the elements audiences are craving today with a talented cast, beautiful vistas of the American west, an uplifting story and a nod to our veterans. We are proud to partner with the filmmakers on this story of hope and discovery.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to have Blue Fox Entertainment on board for ‘Mending the Line,'” added Caldwell. “Their support and belief in this film is a testament to their dedication to meaningful storytelling. I cannot wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters and I am grateful to have such incredible partners who share our passion for this story.”

Blue Fox Entertainment previously handled sales for Mending the Line outside of the U.S., with XYZ handling North America and brokering the sale to Blue Fox.