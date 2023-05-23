Breaking Glass Pictures Acquires Horror Feature ‘Holistay’ — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Indie distributor Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired Holistay, a horror genre feature from first-time director Mary Gallagher.

Holistay was filmed in Las Vegas and follows two families, one from New York and one from Ireland, who double book a San Diego vacation home, who decided to both stay. One couple harbors a dark secret. The next day strange events begin to unfold and the couples must face a looming doom that culminates one horrific night.

Gavin O’Fearraigh of Irish soap Ros na Rún stars alongside Erin Gavin, Steven Martini and Gabriela Kulaif.

Gallagher, owner of Holistay producer Jet Set Pictures, wrote, directed and produced the film. She struck the deal with Philadelphia-based Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff at the Cannes Film Festival.

Breaking Glass plans to launch the film in July.

“I am honored to be chosen by Breaking Glass Pictures for worldwide distribution and be able to present my work on the global stage,” said Gallagher. “It is important for women film makers to be able to successfully tap into the horror and thriller genre and create a larger presence in this medium.”

“Writer-director Mary Gallagher’s house-sharing horror thriller does not disappoint and will make audiences anticipate a sequel,” added Wolff.