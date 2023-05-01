‘Bosch: Legacy’ Renewed For Season 3 By Amazon Freevee; Six Join Season 2 Cast

Harry Bosch will continue to crack cases for the foreseeable future. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere this fall, Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the longrunning Amazon crime series, has been renewed for a third season. Amazon Freevee announced the renewal Monday, prior to the Amazon NewFront presentation.

Additionally, David Denman (Mare of Easttown), Patrick Brennan (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2), Rafael Cabrera (Too Old to Die Young), Bruce Davison (X–Men) Jessica Camacho (All Rise) and Guy Wilson (Angelyne) have joined the cast for the upcoming Season 2.

The Season 3 pickup follows strong ratings for Season 1, which Amazon Freevee says delivered a higher number of viewers than any previous season of the mothership series Bosch.

Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career; attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles.

During Season 2, Bosch (Welliver) and Chandler (Rogers)work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch’s (Lintz) law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers’ murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion.

“The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon Studios. “This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters.”

Returning Season 2 cast includes Jamie Hector (Det. Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will see the introductions of Denman as Kurt Dockweiler, Brennan as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera, Davison as James Rafferty, Camacho as Jade Quinn, and Wilson as Det. Kevin Long.

“What a gift and a joy it is to be able to dig into these characters again and take their stories even further,” said Michael Connelly, writer and executive producer. “Ten years ago, we began this amazing journey, partnering with Prime Video and now Amazon Freevee, and I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve done and will do.”

Bosch: Legacy, from Fabel Entertainment, is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Titus Welliver.

Earlier this year, Amazon Studios announced the expansion of the Harry Bosch universe with the development of two more police dramas inspired by the work of Michael Connelly. The first, the Untitled J. Edgar project, follows Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. Jamie Hector, who starred opposite Titus Welliver on the original Bosch series, is confirmed to reprise his role in the developing project. Additionally, the Untitled Renee Ballard project, centers on a character that has not appeared on the two Bosch series to date: Detective Renee Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold-case division.