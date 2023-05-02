‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin’’ Sets Broadway Closing Notice In Wake Of Tony Nomination Shut-Out

Broadway’s first post-Tony-nomination casualty has arrived: the shut-out Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ will play its final performance on Sunday, May 14.

Producer Joey Parnes made the announcement today. When it closes, the updated revival of the 1978 musical will have played 17 preview performances and 65 regular performances.

The show received no Tony Award nominations this morning.

The musical, directed by Wayne Cilento and featuring reimagined stagings of original Fosse choreography, opened to mostly tepid reviews on March 19. The show has struggled at the box office, and last week filled fewer than half the available seats at the Music Box Theatre, grossing just $386,970.

In addition to Cilento, who appeared as a dancer in the original production, the revival’s creative team included scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; and video design by Finn Ross. Musical numbers include such Fosse classics as “Mr. Bojangles,” and “Sing Sing Sing.”

Producers say news on the revival’s future will be announced soon.

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ originally opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 27, 1978 and later transferred to the Ambassador Theatre. The production ran for 1,774 performances and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and brought Fosse his seventh Tony Award for Best Choreography.