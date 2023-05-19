Blink49 Signs Fifth Season Exec Mal Stares For Scripted Push

Blink49 Studios has signed Fifth Season exec Mal Stares as Senior VP, Global Scripted.

Fifth Season is a Blink49 backer and Stares had been working with her new boss Carolyn Newman prior to the appointment to the newly-created role.

She will work across the development and production of Blink49’s current and upcoming slate of scripted content spanning drama and comedy, while linking with creators, authors, writers, producers and broadcasters. Blink49’s slate includes Hallmark’s rodeo-themed family drama series Ride, CTV’s Sight Unseen from Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions and an adaptation of upcoming novel Hold My Girl, amongst others.

At Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content), Stares was Vice President of International TV production, leading the company’s expansion into Australia, New Zealand and Canada. During her tenure, she sold Amazon Prime Video’s first Australian original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart starring Sigourney Weaver, played a role in securing deficit financing for the likes of the BBC’s Queen of Oz, SBS’s Swift Street and CBC’s Run the Burbs, and set up Jez Butterworth’s Mammals, also at Amazon.

“Mal is a true champion of writers’ voices and talent,” said Newman. “She brings to Blink49 the perfect combination of global experience, relationships and great taste, which we have gotten to know firsthand through her work with us at Fifth Season.”