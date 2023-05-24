Blake Shelton & Lee Metzger Launch Lucky Horseshoe Productions

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Lee Metzger, Blake Shelton Courtesy Lucky Horseshoe Productions

Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger are beginning a new chapter in their business relationship with the launch of Lucky Horseshoe Productions. The announcement follows on the success of their collaboration on hit USA series Barmageddon and comes a day after Shelton’s final appearance on The Voice, the singing competition show he helped launch in 2011 and remained on for 23 seasons. In launching the prodco, the duo aims to bring their creative vision to a wider range of projects across various genres.

Shelton and Metzger met on The Voice where Metzger was an Executive Producer for 13 seasons and most recently collaborated on hit competition series Barmageddon, hosted by Shelton, Carson Daly and WWE’s Nikki Garcia. Barmageddon was USA Network’s most-viewed series premiere in nearly three years with 1.2M total viewers. Production recently wrapped on the second season.

“I’m excited to partner with my longtime friend and creative rainmaker Lee Metzger,” said Shelton. “He was one of the first people I met at The Voice and working together currently on Barmageddon. We’ve always been in sync on ideas and projects that interest and excite us. So long as Lee doesn’t screw this up, it’s going to be great,” laughed Shelton.

“Over the years of working with Blake, we’ve created some incredible TV moments, now with the success of Barmageddon, we’ve realized we have a creative point of view that an audience loves to watch, said Mezger. “ I’m looking forward to producing our own brand of entertainment and years of success with Blake. Besides, now that he’s left The Voice, it’s not like he has anything better to do,” he laughed. 

Lucky Horseshoe Productions is represented by Verve.

