Billie Eilish Slams Haters Of Her Style Evolution

Billie Eilish is tired of her style critics. Morphing from baggy clothed teen to Met Gala fashion sensation has brought out the social media haters.

The 21-year-old Eilish fired back on an Instagram Story this weekend.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman,” Eilish wrote in a close-up pic of her face. “Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.”

“You guys are true idiots,” she continued, calling her critics “bozos” who need to “let women rest.”

In another post, she added, “FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things .

“Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew., And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

In a final Instagram Story volley, her words became profane. “Suck my absolute c— and b—- you women hating a– weirdos.”