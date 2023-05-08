Bianca Del Rio Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Drag queen, comedian, actor and former RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio (aka Roy Haylock) has signed with CAA for representation.

Named on New York Magazine‘s list of “most powerful drag queens in America,” Del Rio is maybe best known as the winner of Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, when she was crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar.

As an actor, Del Rio starred in Matt Kugelman’s 2016 feature film Hurricane Bianca, and its sequel, 2018’s, Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate. That same year, she published her first book, Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing With An Opinion on Everything.

In 2019, she made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, where she played the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Del Rio made history during her 2019 “It’s a Jester Joke” tour, becoming the first drag queen to ever headline sold-out shows at both Wembley Arena in London and Carnegie Hall in New York City. Last fall, she completed her fifth global stand-up comedy tour, Unsanitized, performing in 99 cities and 27 countries across five continents.

Del Rio is managed by Jamie Autin.