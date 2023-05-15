BFI’s Global Screen Fund Unveils Latest Round Of $2.5M Payouts

Two-dozen TV, film and animation companies have won funding from the BFI and UK government’s latest £2.1M ($2.6M) Global Screen Fund payout.

The awardees will be paid through the £7m-per-year fund’s International Business Development strand under one of two tracks: Film Transformation for internationally-focused strategies related to independent UK films and General for business strategies to create or acquire IP.

Awarded over three to five years, the funding comes in the form of non-repayable grants and ranges between £50,000 and £144,000. It is mainly focused on helping companies achieve new international business partnerships and enhance their profile and reach in the global marketplace.

The 24 awardees includes the likes of Cornerstone Films and its new film JV Genstone, Together Films and Firecrest Films.

The Global Screen Fund was forged in late 2021 to help companies break free from the worst effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This latest round of awards demonstrates the quality and diversity of our incredible independent screen sector, spanning film, TV, animation and games, across the UK,” said Denitsa Yordanova, who runs the Global Screen Fund