Beyoncé’s Tribute Message To Tina Turner: ‘I Love You Endlessly’

Beyoncé’s has added her thoughts on today’s death of Tiny Turner, who passed at age 83.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” read Beyoncé’s message, posted on her website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Turner collaborated with Beyoncé at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008 on “Proud Mary,” Ike & Tina Turner’s 1971 cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival hit. Beyoncé had performed the song three years before that at the 2005 Kennedy Center Honors that feted Tina Turner.