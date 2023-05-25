BET Sets Tina Turner Tribute Special For Tonight

BET will pay tribute to the late Tina Turner with BET & ET Present Tina Turner: Life And Legacy, airing tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Using archival footage and interviews of Turner at various stages of her life and reflecting on her career, the special will be repeated in an encore airing on BET Her on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. ET/PT and VH1 the same date at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

The special will recount some definitive moments in her life, including her thoughts on “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” her dream of becoming an actor and the search for love.

“Tina Turner was a global powerhouse, humanitarian, and undisputable Queen of Rock & Roll,” said Scott Mills, President and CEO, BET Media Group, adding that the singer’s “gritty vocals, high-octane performances and award-winning platinum hits are unforgettable.

“Her rise from humble beginnings to overcoming professional and personal adversity led her to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time,” he said. “We join so many in celebration of her life, legacy, and immeasurable contributions to the arts.”