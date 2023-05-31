BET Media Group Names Jerry Leo EVP Of Programming Strategy

BET Media Group has brought on Jerry Leo as Executive Vice President of Programming Strategy.

In his new role, Leo will drive the overall program scheduling strategy and operations for BET Media Group’s portfolio of linear networks, including BET, BET Her and VH1. Reporting to BET Media Group’s President and CEO, Scott Mills, Leo will work closely with BET’s content and marketing leadership teams to develop and optimize roll-out plans and launch schedules for all series, specials, and tentpoles.

Leo moves to BET Media Group from Canela Media, where he served as Chief Content Officer, overseeing programming, production, and acquisitions across the brand’s AVOD platforms, including Canela TV and Canela Kids.

Prior to Canela he was with Bravo Media for 14 years, most recently as EVP, Program Strategy & Production.

Earlier in his career he served as Vice President of Program Planning at VH1, and also worked at Oxygen, NBC, E! and MTV.