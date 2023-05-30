Rebecca Ferguson In Talks For Skydance Revenge Pic ‘Best Served Cold’; ‘Deadpool’s Tim Miller Directing 

EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible franchise) is in final talks to star in Best Served Cold, a new film based on Joe Abercrombie’s bestselling book of the same name, which Tim Miller (Deadpool) will direct for Skydance.

Originally published as part of Abercrombie’s First Law World series in the summer of 2009, Best Served Cold tells the story of the legendary mercenary Monza Murcatto (Ferguson), the betrayal that ostracizes her, and her ensuing quest for revenge that will forever change a nation.

Abercrombie adapted his novel for the screen. Producers on the film will include Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, Aaron Ryder, Miller for Blur Studios, and Abercrombie. Aimee Rivera will oversee the project for Skydance.

Best known for roles in the Dune and Mission: Impossible franchises, Ferguson currently exec produces and stars on Silo, a dystopian sci-fi series adapting the Wool novels by Hugh Howey, which premiered on Apple TV+ earlier this month. Coming up for the actress later this year is the release of the Christopher McQuarrie-helmed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. She returns as former MI6 operative Ilsa Faust in the former title, set for release on July 12th — in the latter, out November 3rd, reprising her role as Lady Jessica Atreides.

A three-time Emmy winner, as well as an Oscar and DGA Award nominee, Miller is best known for helming the original Deadpool and for creating the Netflix anthology series Love, Death & Robots. He directed and exec produced Terminator: Dark Fate and is also an EP on Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog films, including a planned third installment. Miller most recently took over reshoots on Lionsgate’s adaptation of the video game Borderlands following Eli Roth’s exit from the project.

In addition to the First Law trilogy encompassing titles The Blade Itself, Before They Are Hanged and Last Argument of Kings, New York Times bestselling author Abercrombie has penned novels like Red Country. He previously worked with Miller as a writer on his series Love, Death & Robots.

Ferguson is repped by CAA and Tavistock Wood Management in the UK; Miller by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.