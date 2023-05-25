Berlinale Series Boss Julia Fidel To Depart

EXCLUSIVE: Berlinale Series Head Julia Fidel is exiting after four years in post.

Fidel has been working with the Berlinale for almost two decades. Under her watch, the Berlinale Series – the Berlin Film Festival’s TV sibling – has grown rapidly.

The Series issued its first Award last year in collaboration with Deadline, has launched a market-skewing Series Market Selects strand, worked with top talent and expanded to showcase content from regions such as Latin America and China.

Shows to have been in competition in recent years include HBO Max’s Lust, Netflix’s The Eddy and Jason Segel’s AMC series Dispatches From Elsewhere, while Frank Doelger’s The Swarm played out of competition earlier this year.

The first Berlinale Series Award, meanwhile, was won by Disney+ Italy’s The Good Mothers, beating off competition from the likes of HBO Max’s Spy/Master and Chinese drama Why Try to Change Me Now.

“After four years at Berlinale Series, Julia will now be heading to new professional challenges,” said Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. “We thank her for her excellent work at Berlinale Series and wish her all the best for her future plans.”

Fidel, who is also a choreographer and has created dance scenes for Babylon Berlin, said the time is right for a change.

“I have loved every minute of it but believe in the importance of change in these directorial positions,” she added. “After four years, it is time for somebody else to take over the vision for this program.”

Succession plans will be announced in due course.