Bel Powley Opens Up About Being Touched “Inappropriately” By Senior Crew Member Early In Her Career

Bel Powley has revealed that she was touched “inappropriately” by a senior crew member while on a project in her early twenties.

“I’ve had someone grab my arse and basically touch me inappropriately before…I was too scared to say anything. I was too scared to rock the boat,” revealed the actress, who is now 31, during an interview with The Independent to be published in full on Saturday. “I just avoided that person and it was fine, but what really has changed post-MeToo is you just know that you’re protected.”

Continued Powley, “At the beginning of MeToo it was weird. For a while it was like, I feel protected because men are just f***ing scared, which was fine too, but now everything’s settled into itself. People have learned and it’s like there’s a new code of conduct.”

Powley also spoke to the outlet about negative experiences she’s had shooting intimate scenes on some indies, while noting that the 2015 indie darling The Diary of a Teenage Girl in which she stared for filmmaker Marielle Heller was not among those projects.

“I did have a couple of bad ones where everyone’s too awkward to ask if you’re gonna take your clothes off, and you don’t have it written up properly in the contract,” she explained. “It’s low-budget, indie, guerilla-style filming. You’’e outside and suddenly it’s the scene where you have to get naked and simulate sex, and then you just find yourself doing it because you’re too scared to say no, with a young actor who probably felt just as uncomfortable.”

Recently appearing on series like Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and films including The King of Staten Island, Powley can currently be seen starring opposite Liev Schreiber in the National Geographic miniseries A Small Light. The show available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, which premiered on May 1st, has her playing Miep Gies, the Dutch secretary who, with others, hid Anne Frank from the Nazis during World War II.