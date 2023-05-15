Bel Powley & Nick Robinson Dystopian Rom-Com ‘Turn Me On’ Wraps Principal Photography; Film Constellation Unveils First Image

EXCLUSIVE: The Sound Of Silence director Michael Tyburski’s dystopian romantic comedy Turn Me On, starring Bel Powley and Nick Robinson, has wrapped principal photography

London and Paris-based production, finance and sales company Film Constellation, which is handling international sales, has posted a first image ahead of unveiling a trailer in a pre-official Marché du Film kick-off screening on Monday.

In a world where the inconvenience of human emotion has been eradicated by a government-imposed daily vitamin, Powley (The King of Staten Island, The Diary of A Teenage Girl) and Robinson (Love, Simon., Maid, Jurassic World) play a couple who skip their daily dose.

They discover love, joy and sex for the first time, but quickly come to realize they must also handle the emotional baggage that comes with it.

Justin H.Min (Beef, After Yang, Umbrella Academy), Emmy nominee D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place, Barry, Broad City), Nesta Cooper (Cold Copy, Bliss) and Griffin Newman (The Tick) round out the cast.

Turn Me On is the second collaboration between director Michael Tyburski and Film Constellation following his Sundance hit The Sound Of Silence, starring Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones.

UTA and CAA Media Finance co-rep North America.

Turn Me On is produced by Zareh Nalbandian, Toby Nalbandian and Gregory Schmidt of Truant Pictures, a division of Animal Logic Entertainment (Peter Rabbit 1&2), and producer Sean Bradley (Paddleton). The script is written by Angela Bourassa who is also serving as executive producer.