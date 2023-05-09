Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

DGA Leaders Lay Out Goals For Contract Talks That Start Wednesday – Watch The Video

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Donald Trump Found Liable In E. Jean Carroll Sexual Assault & Defamation Trial, Must Pay Nearly $5M In Damages
Read the full story

Begho Ukueberuwa Dies: Development Executive & Former CAA Agent Was 27

Begho Ukueberuwa Begho Ukueberuwa Instagram

This is news that has come as a shock to many. Begho Ukueberuwa, an executive and former agent, died May 9. He was just 27. His exact cause of death has not been confirmed, but he apparently collapsed while trying to run a half-marathon.

Related Story

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries

Last fall, Ukueberuwa, a Brooklyn, native, was appointed to head up development across film and television for Fat City, the then-newly launched production company of Sara Murphy and Ryan Zacarias based at Anonymous Content with a first-look deal.

Before that he was an agent at CAA.

There has been an outpouring of grief since news of Ukueberuwa’s death surfaced Monday; the GoFundMe page launched to help his family with funeral expenses reached its goal within hours.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad