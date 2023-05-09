Begho Ukueberuwa Dies: Development Executive & Former CAA Agent Was 27

This is news that has come as a shock to many. Begho Ukueberuwa, an executive and former agent, died May 9. He was just 27. His exact cause of death has not been confirmed, but he apparently collapsed while trying to run a half-marathon.

Last fall, Ukueberuwa, a Brooklyn, native, was appointed to head up development across film and television for Fat City, the then-newly launched production company of Sara Murphy and Ryan Zacarias based at Anonymous Content with a first-look deal.

Before that he was an agent at CAA.

There has been an outpouring of grief since news of Ukueberuwa’s death surfaced Monday; the GoFundMe page launched to help his family with funeral expenses reached its goal within hours.