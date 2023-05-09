‘Beetlejuice 2’ Sets 2024 Fall Release Date

Skip to main content
BEETLEJUICE, Michael Keaton (center), 1988. © Warner Brothers /courtesy Everett Collection

Warner Bros. will open Beetlejuice 2 on Sept. 6, 2024.

The pic is expected to go before the cameras in London tomorrow.

Tim Burton reteams with Michael Keaton in this sequel to the cult 1988 movie which made $75M and further propelled the latter’s star power before working with the filmmaker again in the title role of 1989’s Batman.

Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega is also attached in a script by Mike Vukadinovich, with earlier drafts from Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg. Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith are producing.

Beetlejuice 2 is playing in the post Labor Day spot which has been a rich area for Warners with such horror blockbuster fare as the It franchise ($1.17 billion) and The Nun (the highest grossing title in The Conjuring universe with $365.5M). This year, Warners has The Nun 2 opening on Sept. 8.

The original Beetlejuice followed the spirits of a deceased couple who are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home. The couple hires a malicious spirit in Beetlejuice to drive them out. Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Jones and Catherine O’Hara starred in the movie.

The movie spawned a 2019 Broadway musical, produced by Warner Bros Theatre Ventures. It closed due to Covid on March 10, 2020, but then reopened on April 8, 2022 and ran until Jan. 8, 2023. A U.S. tour began last December.

