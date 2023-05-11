‘Beetlejuice 2’: Monica Bellucci In Talks For Tim Burton & Michael Keaton Reteam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Monica Bellucci attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The Italian actress is in talks to join the Tim Burton directed Beetlejuice 2, we hear, which starts rolling cameras this month.

Monica Bellucci joins returning castmembers Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and newcomers Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. Word is Bellucci will play Keaton’s wife in the follow-up while Ryder is playing the mother to Ortega’s character. Storyline is under wraps.

Warners announced yesterday that Beetlejuice 2 will open in the hot post Labor Day genre corridor of Sept 6, 2024. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing the sequel to the 1988 cult hit which grossed $75M WW.

Bellucci recently starred in Mafia Mamma. Her feature credits include Malena, The Passion of the Christ, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions and Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula. On TV her credits are L’amour flou and Amazon Prime’s Mozart in the Jungle.