‘Beef’ Enters Nielsen Streaming List At No. 4 & ‘Ted Lasso’ Sets A Weekly Best For Viewership As ‘The Night Agent’ Continues To Reign

Beef barreled onto the streaming scene, debuting at No. 4 among Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming programs for the week of April 3 to April 9.

The Netflix series starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun tallied 962M viewing minutes after hitting the streaming on April 6, according to Nielsen. It was among four Netflix programs in the Top 5, two of which drew more than 1B minutes viewed.

Despite its viewership dropping by about 39% week-over-week, The Night Agent still dominated with 1.9B viewing minutes, earning it the top spot on the list for the third week in a row. Nielsen reports that viewing was fairly evenly dispersed across all 10 episodes. However, the first three episodes generated the most minutes overall, which could indicate that there’s another billion-minute week coming.

In its first 18 days, The Night Agent tallied more than 7.5B hours viewed. This was also the week that the series entered Netflix’s most popular series of all time. It eventually settled at No. 6 on that list.

Coming in at No. 2, Love Is Blind also generated more than a billion minutes viewed for Netflix this week, during which the penultimate episodes of Season 4 were dropped on the streamer. The upcoming week, on April 14, the finale became available.

In third place, Disney+’s The Mandalorian hit a milestone with its seventh billion-minute week in the series’ history. About half of this week’s viewership went to the latest episode, “Chapter 22: Guns For Hire.”

Ted Lasso set a personal weekly best of 650M viewing minutes for Apple TV+ — also generating half from the recently released fourth episode of Season 3.

HBO’s Succession was once again on the acquired programming list, this week at No. 9 with 423M minutes viewed. This includes a few hours of viewing for Episode 2 of the final season, and excludes any linear viewing. Episode 2 was one of the only episodes of the entire season to not hit a series-high audience, according to HBO. Upcoming episodes 3, 4, and 6 all set records.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: