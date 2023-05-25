UK Reality TV Drought: Freelancers Out Of Work, Struggling To Pay Bills & Moving Back Home

The UK’s reality television drought has put nearly half of freelance unscripted producers out of work, according to a snap survey by trade union Bectu.

Amid a commissioning slowdown, Bectu polled 1,908 of its members and found 45% were out of work. A further 75% said they were struggling to make ends meet.

The findings support Bectu’s decision last week to declare an “emergency” in unscripted television due to an “unprecedented” lack of work.

Some 65% of those questioned by Bectu said the slowdown was “unusual or highly unusual,” while one in six people said they were unable to pay household bills. One in 10 have had to move back in with their family, with many others counting the cost to their mental health.

One person Bectu: “Apart from the pandemic, I haven’t seen the industry be so quiet and I have been working in TV for over 25 years. I am extremely worried about when it will pick up. Fluctuations in work patterns always happens but not like this. The lack of job opportunities is stifling.”

Bectu is raising awareness for the drought, but it is unclear whether there is any solution beyond broadcasters and streamers loosening the purse strings amid cratering ad revenue, falling subscriber numbers, and eyewatering inflation.

James Taylor, a freelance series producer and co-chair of Bectu’s unscripted TV branch, said: “The broadcasters need to be honest with us freelancers. Are we reaching a point where TV production is no longer a full-time, year-round job? We need to acknowledge that continuing crises like this cost the industry more in the long run, as we lose the valuable experience that makes the UK a global leader in TV production.”