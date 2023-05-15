‘The Way’: Luke Evans & Callum Scott Howells Cast In BBC Drama From Michael Sheen, James Graham & Adam Curtis

Luke Evans and Callum Scott Howells are among the stars of upcoming BBC drama The Way from Michael Sheen, James Graham and Adam Curtis.

Sheen, who is also directing, will also star in The Way along with Steffan Rhodri and Mali Harries. The drama, announced in February, which comes from Welsh indie Red Seam.

The Way is billed as a “an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices” and follows the Driscoll family, who are forced to escape their small home town becomes ground zero of a spiralling civil uprising.

Rhodri (Steeltown Murders, Gavin and Stacey), Harries (Keeping Faith, Hinterland), Sophie Melville (The Pact, Iphigenia In Splott), Scott Howells (It’s A Sin, Cabaret) and Sheen (Staged, Good Omens) lead the cast as the Driscoll family with Maja Laskowska (Trigonometry, Baptise) as a young women caught up in the family’s escape.

Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Pembrokeshire Murders) will stars as Hogwood, a mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls, with Tom Cullen (The Gold, Weekend), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve, The Diplomat), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander, The Crown), Paul Rhys (Discovery of Witches, Chaplin), Erin Richards (The Crown, Gotham), Aneurin Barnard (The Catch, 1899), Catherine Ayers (The Light in the Hall, Keeping Faith), Jonathan Nefydd (Pobol y Cwm, Grav), Matthew Aubrey (Keeping Faith, World on Fire) and Andria Doherty (It’s a Sin) all playing key roles.

Child actor Teilo James Le Masurier will make his screen debut as Rhys, the Driscoll’s four-year-old grandson.

The Way comes from Sheen and Bethan Jones’s company Red Seam in association with Little Door Productions and is for BBC One and iPlayer. the BBC Cymru Wales co-commission marks Red Seam’s first order since its launch as a development hub for Welsh talent in 2019.

The three-part show is written by Sherlock and scribe Graham, directed by Sheen in his television directorial debut and counts HyperNormalisation director Curtis among its exec producers. Derek Ritchie is the producer and ITV Studios has international distribution. Additional funding support has been provided by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.