BBC Strikes French Kids Animation Deal For ‘Grizzy And The Lemmings World Tour’ & ‘The Weasy Family’

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC has struck a deal for almost 250 episodes of French animation.

Grizzy and The Lemmings World Tour and The Weasy Family have been picked up from French animation studio HARI and will appear on iPlayer and linear kids channels over the coming year.

The deal comprises the third and fourth 78-part seasons of Grizzy and the Lemmings World Tour, a non-dialogue slapstick comedy that is based on a grizzly bear having to deal with a tribe of lemmings.

It first launched in 2016 and has regularly hit the Netflix top 10, with global partners including France Télévisions, Warner Media, Germany’s Super RTL, Mango TV in China, Wildbrain and Canada’s TeleQuebec.

Meanwhile, The Weasy Family Season 1 is based in a Wisconsin barn in the middle of the cornfields. Weasy, an irresponsible Weasel with the IQ of a teenager, raises the twin ducklings he adopted after accidentally incubating their egg. France Télévisions, Germany’s Super RTL and Canada’s TeleQuebec are all partners.

HARI Head of Sales Sophie Prigent said the BBC “offers a perfect home for our comedy animated shows.”

“The slapstick humour really resonates with British families, so we’re delighted to be bringing our creations to even larger audiences there,” she added.