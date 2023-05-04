Skip to main content
BBC News Presenter Gives Herself A Shock After Her Stretch Between Links Is Broadcast Live

BBC News presenter Lukwesa Burak
BBC News presenter Lukwesa Burak BBC News

BBC News presenter Lukwesa Burak gave herself a shock on Thursday after an unguarded moment was aired live on the broadcaster’s news channel.

Burak was caught stretching and saying, “Ok,” before her jaw drops when she realizes she’s still on camera.

She then sat in silence for around 30 seconds before resuming the broadcast with a story on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

BBC News insiders said the blooper was the result of a UK clip not firing properly when the channel’s world feed went to an ad break. The BBC is yet to comment.

The issue follows the BBC merging its international and domestic channels last month as part of a cost-cutting initiative that has resulted in some presenters leaving the station.

