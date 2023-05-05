BBC Slammed By Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV & GB News For Coronation Footage “Blackout”

On the eve of King Charles III’s Coronation, a row has erupted over access to UK television footage of the historic event.

Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV and rival GB News have united to condemn an “anti-competitive” decision by the BBC, Sky, and ITN to restrict access to Coronation coverage.

In a statement on the “blackout,” the two news channels said they are being charged an “excessive commercial fee” to access pool footage of Saturday’s proceedings.

In what they described as a “perverse” twist, they added that foreign broadcasters are not being charged to access the coverage in the UK.

“We are deeply concerned by the BBC’s behaviour in restricting UK media companies access to pool footage of the Coronation of the King, and therefore denying UK citizens the opportunity to enjoy this event of major public interest and national importance on the platform of their choice,” the news stations said.

“The BBC (together with Sky and ITN) has repeatedly delayed and prevaricated on this issue since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year in an anti-competitive manner. The BBC must urgently reconsider their position and allow all members of the British public who want to watch the Coronation the choice to access the event where they wish to do so.”

The statement was signed by local TV operators and the News Media Association, which represents the interests of publishers including The Times of London and The Guardian.

The BBC has been approached for comment.