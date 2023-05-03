BBC Reveals Hosts For ‘Gladiators’ Reboot

Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh and his son Barney Walsh are to host the BBC’s rebooted Gladiators.

The show, which hasn’t aired in the UK for almost 25 years, is coming back later this year along with another rebooted show, Survivors, on the BBC.

Bradley Walsh, who also hosts ITV’s The Chase and the BBC’s rebooted Blankety Blank, will take the reins alongside son Barney Walsh. The pair have hosted ITV’s successful documentary format Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, in which they travel around the world.

Bradley Walsh’s wife Donna Walsh was head choreographer for the original Gladiators cheerleaders and Bradley Walsh also competed in a ‘Celebrities vs Jockeys’ special in 1997.

In the rebooted Gladiators, which is produced by Hungry Bear and MGM Television UK, a new generation of superhuman Gladiators will compete against contenders in a test of speed and strength. Brand new games will be added since the original alongside iconic ones such as Duel and The Eliminator.

The show previously aired on ITV between 1992 and 2000 and is a version of American Gladiators, which was syndicated between 1989 and 1996.

“Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show,” said Bradley Walsh. “I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is Gladiators.”

The original American Gladiators series was created by Johnny C. Ferraro and Dan Carr and developed by Johnny C. Ferraro.