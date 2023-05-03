BBC Defends Acting Talent Competition Series After Performers Compare It To ‘The Hunger Games’

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC has defended plans to film an American Idol-style acting competition series after performers compared the format to The Hunger Games.

The show, working titled Bring the Drama, was announced last month and promises to give untapped acting talent a shot at the big time with the winner securing agency representation and a role in a BBC drama.

Wall to Wall, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned production company behind Netflix’s Glow Up, has begun casting for the six-part series and applicants are being told that they must not have attended drama school or had an agent for acting work.

Related Story BBC Reveals Hosts For 'Gladiators' Reboot

The BBC said Bring the Drama aims to provide a break for those who have been unable to access professional training or representation.

But the show has angered some in the acting community, who raised concerns about the format and called on the BBC to give better opportunities to qualified actors in need of work.

Among those raising their concerns was Reece Shearsmith, the BAFTA-winning writer and actor, who has starred in the likes of Good Omens, The League of Gentlemen, and Inside No. 9.

He tweeted a gif of himself sighing and shaking his head alongside the caption, “Sorry, what?” The tweet was shared by Sherlock star Amanda Abbington.

Amy McPherson, who appeared in The CW’s Pandora, joked: “The Hunger Games prequel looks so exciting.” Theatre director Adam Morley added: “Here’s an idea, why not work on casting more untapped talent & less celebrity driven shows. Why not use the time and resources on more castings and opportunities rather than gladiatorial entertainment at the expense of people’s dreams. Actors hopes aren’t our entertainment.”

Acting uniton Equity’s Race Equality Committee tweeted: “We would like to ask the BBC why they don’t cast their net more widely and be more inclusive of the untapped talent that already exists in our harshly elitist profession?”

The BBC said: “The aim of Bring The Drama is to open the door to aspiring actors who have not previously felt able to consider professional training for a variety of reasons, for example lack of funds, geographical distance or lack of diverse representation.

“All the participants will get an invaluable insight into the acting world and tuition from leading industry mentors. The series is being accompanied by a Bring The Drama festival that will showcase careers in a range of non-performance roles in the creative industries.”

Competitors will undergo intense training and will be watched by leading casting directors and talent agents. The series will climax with a dramatic showcase, during which a winner will be crowned.

Emily Smith is the Executive Producer, while Alan Brown is the Showrunner. The Bring the Drama format is distributed by Warner Bros. International Television Production.