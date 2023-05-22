BBC ‘Breakfast’ Presenter Reveals She Has Debilitating Womb Condition

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has revealed she has the debilitating womb condition adenomyosis.

Speaking on her BBC Radio 5 Live show this morning, Munchetty said she is in “constant, nagging pain” due to the condition and often can’t move, turn over or sit up. One particularly bad episode over the weekend led her husband to call an ambulance, she said.

“I screamed non-stop for 45 minutes,” Munchetty added. “Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain.”

“It’s in my uterus and around my pelvis,” Munchetty went on to say, having invited others onto her show to discuss the condition. “Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I’ll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep.”

Around one-in-10 women are thought to have adenomyosis, according to the BBC. The condition is characterized by the growth of cells that proliferate on the inside of the uterus and can cause extreme pain. It is most common in women aged between 35 and 50 but can affect younger women. Like endometriosis, it can often go untreated for years.

Munchetty is one of the BBC’s highest-profile presenters. She presents Breakfast on weekday mornings along with her Five Live show.