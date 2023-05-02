‘Based On A True Story’ Gets June Premiere Date, Peacock Releases First-Look Images

Peacock is taking a satirical approach to the true crime genre in its latest offering, Based on a True Story.

The series — from executive producer and writer Craig Rosenberg and Aggregate Films executive producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan — is set to premiere in June, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Peacock also released several first-look images.

The eight-episode series follows a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime.

Kaley Cuoco stars as ‘Ava Bartlett,’ alongside Chris Messina and Tom Bateman. The cast also includes Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Li Jun Li. Peacock also released first-look images for the series, which can be viewed below.

In a statement Tuesday, Rosenberg said:

“Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show.

“I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting – the city where everybody wants to be famous – became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder.

“Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make.”

In addition to Rosenberg, Bateman and Costigan, Based on a True Story is also executive produced by Alex Buono, who directs episodes one and eight. Roxie Rodriguez (Aggregate Films) and Melissa Blake co-executive produce. The series hails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

All eight episodes of Based on a True Story will stream June 8 on Peacock.

