Barry Keoghan And Franz Rogowski To Star In Andrea Arnold’s Next Film ‘Bird’

EXCLUSIVE: American Honey director Andrea Arnold’s next film is gearing up as Deadline has confirmed that Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski are in talks to star in Bird.

Not much is known about the film other than it begins filming next month which is why Keoghan had to part ways with Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel which shoots at the same time.

Keoghan is coming off a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for the 1920s-set The Banshees of Inisherin. Next up he can be seen in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn opposite Jacob Elordi and is shooting Trey Edward Shults’ latest movie, which also stars Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd.

Following his star-making role in the sci fi pic Transit, Rogowski has been on the industry’s radar as one of the rising stars to keep an eye on. He recently wrapped production on the A24 comedy Wizards! opposite Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott and Orlando Bloom. Other credits include Passages and Freaks Out. He also put in an acclaimed performance in 2021 drama Great Freedom, which won the Un Certain Regard jury prize in Cannes and played at a host of leading festivals.

Arnold is best known for making movies including American Honey, Fish Tank and Red Road. She also directed multiple episodes on Big Little Lies, Transparent and I Love Dick.

