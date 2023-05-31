‘Barbie’ Star Ryan Gosling Responds To Criticism He’s Too Old To Play Ken

Ryan Gosling stars opposite Margot Robbie in Barbie playing Ken. The actor faced criticism after the trailer was released with claims he was “too old” to play the character. Now Gosling is responding to the ageist remarks in a new interview and has a solution for those people not vibing with his Ken.

“I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” he said during an interview with GQ.

Gosling is referring to director Greta Gerwig casting multiple actors in different versions of Ken like Simu Liu, John Cena and Ncuti Gatwa.

He continued, “It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

Gosling said that he cares “about this dude now” and calls himself a representative for the doll as he promotes the film adding, “Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him.”

Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou and Marisa Abela.