‘Bad Sisters’ Star Anne-Marie Duff Wins Best Supporting Actress – BAFTA TV Awards

Anne-Marie Duff has won the Supporting Actress gong at the BAFTA TV Awards for her performance in Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters.

The award is Apple TV+’s first BAFTA TV performance award, after two documentaries won at last year’s BAFTA Crafts.

In the hotly-contested category, Duff beat big-hitters Lesley Manville (Sherwood) and Fiona Shaw (Andor), along with newcomers Adelayo Adebayo (The Responder), and Top Boy duo Jasmine Jobson and Saffron Hocking.

Last year’s winner was Cathy Tyson for her role in Channel 4 drama Help. Lead Jodie Comer won for the same show. This is Going to Hurt star Ben Whishaw presented this afternoon’s award, after seeing his co-star Ambika Mod snubbed in the Supporting Actress category.

Duff played Grace Williams in Bad Sisters, a bullied, troubled woman living with a nightmare husband, played by Claes Bang. The show was created by Sharon Horgan and has been a huge hit, according to the streamer.

Duff is also know for TV roles such as Channel 4’s Shameless, BBC miniseries The Virgin Queen, His Dark Materials Sex Education and The Salisbury Poisonings. Film roles have included Notes on a Scandal and Nowhere Boy, which earned her a BAFTA nom for Best Supporting Actress.

Accepting the award, Duff said: “TV is a profoundly political and important arena.

“If there is anyone who’s watching this and has someone in their life who is bullying them or is being told their voice shouldn’t be heard then I’m telling you you are everything,” she added. “Please stand up and scream at the top of your lungs.”

The BAFTA TV Awards are taking place through the late afternoon of Sunday 14 May at London’s Royal Festival Hall. It’s being hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.