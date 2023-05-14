Skip to main content
BBC Breakout ‘Mood’ Beats ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ To Win Best Mini-Series – BAFTA TV Awards

Mood
Mood BBC Studios

BBC Three breakout Mood pulled off a surprise at the BAFTA TV Awards this afternoon, beating Ben Whishaw-starrer This is Going to Hurt to the Best Mini-Series gong.

Nicôle Lecky’s musical drama also beat ITV double The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe and A Spy Among Friends to the prize.

In Mood, Lecky plays Sasha, a budding singer trying to make it with the odds stacked against her. Featuring musical performances in each episode, it was based on her one-woman play, Superhoe, and garnered critical acclaim.

Jason Isaacs and Doctor Who actor Freema Agyeman presented the award at the BAFTAs this afternoon.

In an emotional acceptance speech, creator Lecky dedicated the win to her mum, who passed away recently.

“I want to inspire the next generation of storytellers,” she added. “Even if you go through dark times, there is always light to come out of it so thank you so much.”

Last year’s winner was BBC prison drama Time, which beat Channel 4’s It’s a Sin to the big prize.

The BAFTA TV Awards are taking place through the late afternoon of Sunday 14 May at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

