Paddington Bear’s Tea With The Queen Wins Memorable Moment — BAFTA TV Awards

“Ma’amalade sandwich, Your Majesty?”

Paddington Bear’s unexpected tea with the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year has won the Memorable Moment gong at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The moment beat the finale of Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls, when the people of Northern Ireland overwhelmingly voted for peace in a beautifully shot send-off segment.

Mr Brown said we've won a BAFTA but I'm not quite sure what that means. Bear Awards For Teatime Adventures? How marvellous. Thank you all. #BAFTATVAwards — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) May 14, 2023

Also in the running was Max’s rescue in Stranger Things from demonic villain Vecna, long-distance runner Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked in The Real Mo Farah, the final roundtable of BBC reality competition The Traitors and Nick and Charlie’s kiss in Heartstopper.

The segment was part of the BBC’s Platinum Jubilee: Party in the Palace coverage, which marked the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s reign on the throne. She passed away later that year and has been succeeded by her son, Charles III, who was coronated last weekend. You can watch it below.

Collecting the award, Paddington franchise actor Simon Farnaby said: “The moment was a farewell because the Queen is no longer here. We can only accept on her behalf and say, ‘Thank you, Ma’am, for everything.”