‘Derry Girls’ Wins Best Scripted Comedy – BAFTA TV Awards

Derry Girls‘ concluding season has won Best Scripted Comedy at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The Channel 4 comedy won in a tricky category that included BBC double Am I Being Unreasonable? and Ghosts and Channel 4’s Big Boys.

Last year’s winner was the BBC’s Motherland.

“In the specific there is the universal,” said Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, who thanked Channel 4 as she accepted the award. “And if you always look in the dark there will be light.”

Derry Girls is from Hat Trick Productions and followed a group of teenagers at a fictional Catholic secondary school in Derry in the mid-1990s, as Northern Ireland engaged in the peace process and tried to leave The Troubles behind. It was Channel 4’s biggest rating scripted comedy since Father Ted back in the 1990s, and its final scene, in which the various characters vote for peace, was up for Memorable Moment today. Siobhán Mcsweeney, who played Catholic nun Sister George Michael, won the Female Performance In A Comedy Program category in the past hour.

The BAFTA TV Awards are taking place through the late afternoon of Sunday 14 May at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, they are featuring the great and the good of the UK TV industry.