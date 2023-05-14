‘I Am Ruth’ Wins Best Single Drama – BAFTA TV Awards

Kate Winslet-starrer I Am Ruth has won Best Single Drama at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The Channel 4 program beat Netflix’s The House and BBC Three feature Life and Death in the Warehouse to the coveted prize.

In I Am Ruth, Winslet plays a mother struggling with her daughter’s mental health issues. Her daughter in the show, which is part of the I Am… drama strand, was played by her real life daughter, Mia Threapleton, and the show also featured her real-life son Joe Anders.

Last year’s Single Drama winner was Covid-19 drama Together, which starred James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan as a couple struggling with lockdown.

Apple TV+’s Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden presented this year’s award with MotherFatherSon and Raised By Wolves star Niamh Algar. He hailed the nominees for presenting shows with a “bold, creative vision.”

I Am Ruth creator Dominic Savage thanked the “marvelous” Winslet and Threapleton, along with crediting EP Krishnendu Majumdar, the Chair of BAFTA, who runs the show’s indie Me+You Productions.

“I’d like to thank Channel 4 for supporting such creativity because it’s not easy to get behind but they have and they inspire me to make more of these films,” he added.

The BAFTA TV Awards are taking place through the late afternoon of Sunday 14 May at London’s Royal Festival Hall.