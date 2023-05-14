Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Wins Best International – BAFTA TV Awards

Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has won Best International program at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The Netflix hit beat off competition from fellow Netflix series Wednesday, HBO’s The White Lotus, Apple TV+’s Pachinko and Disney+ double Oussekine and The Bear.

Award was presented by Australian Colin From Accounts duo Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, although no one from the Dahmer team was available to collect.

Starring Evan Peters in the title role, Ryan Murphy’s controversial series was about the life of the serial killer and how he became so notorious. It dramatized instances where Dahmer was nearly apprehended until his ultimate conviction and death, exploring how police incompetence and apathy contributed to enabling his crimes.

The show is Netflix’s first at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 and the second for a streamer, following Apple TV+’s win for Bad Sisters (Anne-Marie Duff).

Last year’s winner was Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad from Barry Jenkins.

The BAFTA TV Awards are taking place through the late afternoon of Sunday 14 May at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, they are featuring the great and the good of the UK TV industry.