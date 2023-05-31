BAFTA Sets 2024 Film Awards Date

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) today shared the timeline for its 2024 awards cycle, with its 2024 Film Awards set for Sunday, February 18.

The ceremony will unspool a full three weeks before the Oscars, which are set for March 10, and will once again take place during the Berlin Film Festival, which runs February 15-25.

“First held in 1949, the BAFTA Film Awards have grown to become one of the biggest events in the global film calendar,” BAFTA said. “2024 will mark the arts charity’s 75th awards dedicated to film. The 2023 edition was watched by a peak of 3.8 million people nationally via BBC One – the show’s highest ratings since 2019, and over nine million views of BAFTA social content from the night, alongside broadcasting internationally.”

BAFTA also shared the key dates and timeline for the 2024 awards:

w/c 10 July 2023 – Awards Rulebook Published

Friday 8 December 2023 – Round One voting opens

Friday 5 January 2024 – Longlists published; Round Two voting opens

Saturday 6 January 2024 – The BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles

Thursday 18 January 2024 – Nominations announced; Round Three voting opens

Sunday 18 February 2024 – BAFTA Film Awards

This year’s BAFTA Awards took place February 19. Netflix’s Edward Berger-directed All Quiet on the Western Front triumphed at the BAFTA Film Awards in London this evening, scoring seven wins, including Outstanding Film, Director, Film Not in the English Language, Cinematography, and Adapted Screenplay. Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin also had a strong showing, converting its 10 nominations to four wins, including Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, and the Supporting Acting categories.