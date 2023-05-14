‘Bad Sisters’ Wins Best Drama Series – BAFTA TV Awards

Bad Sisters has won the competitive Best Drama Series prize at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The show beat off competition from BBC double The Responder and Sherwood, and Channel 4’s Somewhere Boy.

Bad Sisters has now won two gongs tonight in a huge night for Apple TV+, with Anne-Marie Duff also winning in the Best Supporting Actress category. Previously, Apple TV+ had never won a BAFTA TV performance award, only two Craft Awards.

Creator Sharon Horgan expressed her solidarity with her “WGA brothers and sisters” as she collected the award, adding: “Work begins and ends with the writers.” She also thanked the creative team and commissioners at Apple, and said it has been a good night for the Irish, given Derry Girls‘ Best Scripted Comedy win and Siobhán Mcsweeney’s triumph in the Female Performance In A Comedy Program category, for Derry Girls.

Last year’s winner of the award was BBC Three mental health drama In My Skin, which pulled off a surprise by beating bigger budget hits such as Vigil.

Also starring Claes Bang and Eve Hewson, Bad Sisters followed the five Garvey sisters—Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka — who live in present-day Dublin. After Grace’s abusive, controlling husband John Paul dies unexpectedly, the sisters find themselves at the centre of a life insurance investigation.

The BAFTA TV Awards are taking place through the late afternoon of Sunday 14 May at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, they are featuring the great and the good of the UK TV industry.