‘Bad Sisters’ Creator Sharon Horgan Puts Pen Down For Writers Strike: “Solidarity With My WGA Brothers & Sisters”

Bad Sisters creator Sharon Horgan has joined the writers strike for her U.S. projects, but is continuing to work on Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series.

Bad Sisters picked up the best Drama Series prize at today’s BAFTA TV Awards in London and in Horgan’s acceptance speech, she said: “Work begins and ends with the writers, so solidarity with my WGA brothers and sisters.”

A colleague of Horgan’s told Deadline that she was “engaged in the strike” and had recently joined the picket line in Los Angeles.

Bad Sisters falls under Writers’ Guild of Great Britain jurisdiction, so she is able to continue working on Season 2, which is expected to shoot in September.

Bad Sisters had a big night at BAFTA. It beat shows including Sherwood and The Responder to Best Drama Series.

Anne-Marie Duff won Apple’s first performance award earlier in the evening, taking home the Supporting Actress gong. Duff said she was “totally stunned” to win.

In the hotly-contested category, Duff beat big-hitters Lesley Manville (Sherwood) and Fiona Shaw (Andor), along with newcomers Adelayo Adebayo (The Responder), and Top Boy duo Jasmine Jobson and Saffron Hocking.