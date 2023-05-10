Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Bad Cinderella’ Announces Broadway Closing After Tony Nomination Shut-Out

Bad Cinderella, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s updated musical re-telling of the classic fairy tale, will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, June 4.

The musical, which features lyrics by David Zippel and book by Emerald Fennell, has been struggling at the box office after critical drubbings. The production received no Tony Award nominations last week – the musical will close one week before the scheduled Tony ceremony.

Box office figures for the show took a big hit after the Tony nomination shut-out, tumbling by $188,678 from the previous week to land at a small $326,303. Even with an average ticket price at a barely-there $54.33, the musical could fill only 54% of seats at the Imperial Theatre.

When it closes, Bad Cinderella will have played 33 preview performances and 85 regular performances at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

With tonight’s announcement, Bad Cinderella becomes the second Broadway production to announced its closing following a poor showing in Tony nominations (or lack thereof): Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ posted its May 14 closing notice on May 2, the day nominations were announced.

Directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, Bad Cinderella stars Linedy Genao as Cinderella, who in this telling of the tale is the independent-minded hero of her own story. A social outcast in beautiful kingdom of Belleville, this “bad” Cinderella squares off against her stepmother (played by Carolee Carmello) and, to a lesser extent, the fun-loving Queen of Belleville (Grace McLean). Also in the mix: Prince Sebastian (Jordan Dobson), various stepsisters and the requisite Godmother (Christina Acosta Robinson).

Bad Cinderella is produced on Broadway by No Guarantees (Christine Schwarzman, President; Darren Johnston, Executive Vice President) and Really Useful Group, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as Executive Producers.