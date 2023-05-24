‘Bad Boys 4’: Rhea Seehorn Joins Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Sony Pic

Live
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Primetime Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn has boarded the fourth installment of the $841M grossing Bad Boys franchise.

That pic, directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing from a script by Chris Bremner, the storyline of which is under wraps. Cameras are rolling in Atlanta, GA for the Sony production.

Seehorn joins a cast that includes Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ioan Gruffudd and Alexander Ludwig.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith for Westbrook, and Doug Belgrad are back producing; with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as EPs.

Seehorn starred on 61 episodes of Better Call Saul as attorney Kim Wexler and girlfriend of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, a role which earned a Primetime Emmy Supporting Actress Drama nomination last year. She also received a Primetime Emmy nod in 2022 in Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Cooper’s Bar. Other TV credits include Whitney and Veep and the movie Linoleum with Jim Gaffigan.

Seehorn is repped by Untitled and UTA.

