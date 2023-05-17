Aziz Ansari Directed ‘Good Fortune’ Movie Halted By WGA Pickets; Keanu Reeves & Seth Rogen Starring Lionsgate Pic Up For Grabs At Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: While there isn’t any WGA picketing going on over here on the Croisette before the black-tie clad motion picture industry, the guild is sending shockwaves by staying home: Good Fortune, the Aziz Ansari feature directorial debut which is being sold by Lionsgate here at Cannes, saw its physical production paused last night by WGA protestors. We’re told that the production only shuttered for one day.

The movie which stars Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves is shooting on location in LA’s Koreatown. Picketers arrived to a restaurant location yesterday where the pic was shooting at 9AM. IATSE and teamsters arrived to pre-grip the location at around 11 30AM, however, refused to cross the picket line.

Ansari’s call time, we hear, was at 5pm which is the time producers were hoping picketers would leave.

But they did not. Picketers did not observe Ansari arriving to set.

At around roughly 6PM, the teamster and IATSE trucks drove offsite to a nearby base camp. Picketers held the line until 12:30am when production was called. Sources tell us that there wasn’t any shooting accomplished.

The storyline, written by Ansari, is under wraps. The Parks and Recreation alum will star alongside Reeves and Rogen. Good Fortune is produced by Anthony Katagas, Alan Yang, and Ansari.