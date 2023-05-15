‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Sets Streaming Premiere Date On Disney+, Max

James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water will soon be making its way to both Disney+ and Max (formerly HBO Max) following a historic run in theaters. The sci-fi epic, which debuted 13 years after the release of Cameron’s original Avatar film, will hit both platforms on June 7th, being accompanied there by bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast and crew.

Going on to become the third highest-grossing film of all time following its December 16th launch at a take surpassing $2.3B, Avatar: The Way of Water picks up with the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids) more than a decade after the events of the first film, examining the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

The film helmed by Cameron earlier this year won the Oscar for Best VFX from a total of four nominations in categories including Best Picture. James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver wrote its script from a story by Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

The 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production, produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Jack Champion and more. David Valdes and Richard Baneham served as the film’s executive producers.

Avatar: The Way of Water will also be available as of June 7th at all digital retailers including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and Movies Anywhere. The third film in Cameron’s Avatar franchise is slated for release on December 20, 2024, with at least two further installments also on the way.