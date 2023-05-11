Ava DuVernay & Warner Bros. Television To Part Ways As Overall Deal Comes To An End

Ava DuVernay is plotting a new path in television as her overall deal with Warner Bros. TV is coming to a close at the end of May.

The Selma director, who is behind series such as Netflix’s When They See Us and Colin In Black & White as well as OWN series Queen Sugar, signed a five-year deal with the studio in 2018, worth around $100M.

We hear there’s no drama and that it was a mutual decision to part ways. DuVernay is currently in post-production on her film Caste, which she is directing with stars Vera Farmiga, Niecy Nash, Nick Offerman, Jon Bernthal, Audra McDonald and Connie Nielsen, and we hear that her focus is currently on the feature world.

There are no details yet where she plans to move her television deal to.

DuVernay struck her deal back when the studio was run by Peter Roth and she sold and produced eight series under that agreement. Former Warner Bros. TV boss Roth is now a board member at DuVernay’s ARRAY.

Her latest TV projects include a Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff romantic series at Starz. She also created, wrote and produced Naomi for The CW and created and exec produced NBC social experiment series Home Sweet Home.

Matt Belloni of Puck first broke the news.