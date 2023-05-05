Australian Talent Management Firm Ignite Elite Artists Opens LA Office

EXCLUSIVE: Australian talent management company Ignite Elite Artists, whose clients include Lukas Whiting (Nautilus), Cecilia Low (Love Me), Annie Rose Buckley (Saving Mr Banks) and Carrie Schroeder (I Am Frankie), has opened an office in LA.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company was set up in 2011.

The roster also comprises Zoe Sheridan (The Daisy Chain), Daniel Widdowson (Reef Break), Shane Emmett (Home and Away), Laila Thaker (Wentworth), Damien Sato (Echo 8), and U.S. producers including Adam Horner (Cypher).

The firm says it hopes the U.S. expansion is a precursor to additional growth in coming years.

“Opening offices in Los Angeles is a significant milestone for Ignite Elite Artists, and we are thrilled to be expanding our reach to the U.S. market,” said Michelle Horner, Ignite Elite Artists’ founder and CEO. “In Australia, we have worked hard to establish ourselves as a reputable talent management company, and we are excited to bring our experience and expertise to the US market and expand our global footprint of the company.”