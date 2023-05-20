Auli’i Cravalho Won’t Reprise ‘Moana’ Role In Live-Action Remake: “I’m Truly Honored To Pass Baton To The Next Young Woman Of Pacific Island Descent”

Auli’i Cravalho shared the news with her fans that she will not be reprising the role of Moana in the live-action remake Disney is planning. Cravalho lent her voice to the 2016 animated film at the age of 14.

“When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career,” she said in a video posted on Instagram. “In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.”

Cravalho continued, “So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength. I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples cultures and communities that help inspire her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representations to come. Mahalo.”

Watch Cravalho’s video statement below.

It was earlier this year that Dwayne Johnson revealed that a live-action Moana remake was in the works. Johnson voiced demigod Maui in the animated film and will not only reprise his role in the remake but will also be a producer alongside Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Beau Flynn, Cravalho and Scott Sheldon.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” Johnson said in the announcement. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”