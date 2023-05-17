ATX TV Festival Sets Writers Strike Conversations; ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Anniversary, ‘Andor’ Chat Among Cancellations

The yearly ATX Television Festival will adjust its schedule to accommodate conversations about the ongoing writers strike, some of which will replace previously announced panels. The Austin-based event runs from June 1 – 4.

The panel “WGA On Strike!” will feature a conversation between Zoanne Clack, WGA West; Greg Iwinski, WGA East, Negotiating Committee; Damon Lindelof, WGA West; Julie Plec, WGA West with Beau Willimon, WGA East serving as moderator.

Topics of discussion include fair pay, streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, the size of writers rooms and on-set experience.

Newly added panels are “Beyond the Page,” “Why Do You Write?;” “Queer Stories We Want To See” and “…The End.

“ATX TV Festival has always been a place of celebration and community. It is where important conversations are had about the history and future of television in a safe and inclusive environment. We will maintain these tenants as we believe education and conversation between both Industry and Consumers are needed now more than ever, ” said ATX TV Co-Presidents and Founders, Caitlin McFarland & Emily Gipson.

The added, “There wouldn’t be television without writers. They have always been the rock stars of our festival, and though this year will look a little different, it will continue to be a place to showcase their talents and importance. The stories and characters we care so deeply about would not exist without them, and neither would this festival.”

Among panels canceled in support of the writers strike: Dawson’s Creek 25th Anniversary Screening & Conversation, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Andor: A Conversation with Tony Gilroy and Tiny Beautiful Things with Liz Tigelaar and Cheryl Strayed.